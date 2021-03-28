CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 784,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,247. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

