Curve DAO Token Market Capitalization Tops $782.65 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $782.65 million and $490.52 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $3.03 or 0.00005417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00610294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,462,740,978 coins and its circulating supply is 258,682,867 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

