CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Up 2% This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.85 million and approximately $2,086.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00049845 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.74 or 0.00255640 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002741 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00014864 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 136,754,645 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,754,645 tokens. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

