Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 254.8% from the February 28th total of 631,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 24.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $509.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

