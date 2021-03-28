cVault.finance Price Reaches $5,010.65 on Major Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $50.11 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $5,010.65 or 0.09018465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00059338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00228375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $535.45 or 0.00963737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00079668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00029149 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

cVault.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

