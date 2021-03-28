CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,211 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 3.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $290,568,000 after buying an additional 273,547 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 181,999 shares of company stock worth $13,778,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,051,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,563. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.