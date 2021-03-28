CyberMiles (CMT) Market Capitalization Hits $26.87 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $26.87 million and $35.19 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00050491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.57 or 0.00337594 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,635.21 or 1.00135505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00035143 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00085409 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001256 BTC.

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

