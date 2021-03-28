DAEX Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. DAEX has a market cap of $3.89 million and $378,885.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00048183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $346.93 or 0.00613301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00065010 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024197 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

