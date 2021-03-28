Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) is Weber Alan W’s 4th Largest Position

Weber Alan W increased its holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Dana comprises approximately 7.2% of Weber Alan W’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Weber Alan W owned 0.87% of Dana worth $24,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dana by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dana by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAN opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -489.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAN. Barclays boosted their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

