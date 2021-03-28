Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 251.6% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SBMSF opened at $0.36 on Friday. Danakali has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danakali in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

