DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $6.71 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.71 or 0.00012134 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $110.01 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00057199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00220793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $492.36 or 0.00890650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00050867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00078041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00028625 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

