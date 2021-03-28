DAOBet (BET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $20.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,649.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.86 or 0.00896439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.56 or 0.00356812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00054576 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001452 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

