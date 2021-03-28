DAPS Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50,385.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $50,385.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 93.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00032845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.75 or 0.00622558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,291,475,600 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

