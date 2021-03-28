Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.83.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $148.98 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -155.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.