Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Trading Down 9% Over Last Week

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and $1.53 million worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Commitment Token token can currently be bought for $240.69 or 0.00430534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00057655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00224597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.26 or 0.00927033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00051720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00079421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029546 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 70,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,550 tokens. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network

Darwinia Commitment Token Token Trading

