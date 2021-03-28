Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $199.47 on Major Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $199.47 or 0.00359808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $2.00 billion and $501.12 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005143 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00031366 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.97 or 0.05290621 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,045,580 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

