Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF remained flat at $$1,124.00 during trading on Friday. Dassault Aviation has a 1 year low of $745.00 and a 1 year high of $1,150.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,084.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,016.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

