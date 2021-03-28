Databroker Trading Up 48.7% This Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $12,827.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded up 48.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00022950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.37 or 0.00612736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00065746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024209 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,990,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

