Datum Price Reaches $0.0036 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Datum token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datum has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $180,682.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00022458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00048239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.40 or 0.00613854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00065002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024179 BTC.

Datum Profile

DAT is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

