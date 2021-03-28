DAV Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $730,432.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00050362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.96 or 0.00330635 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,912.24 or 0.99948845 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00034108 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00089649 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001125 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

