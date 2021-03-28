Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Short Interest Up 189.5% in March

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 189.5% from the February 28th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of DWLD traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,875. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $35.29.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%.
