Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Short Interest Up 189.5% in March

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 189.5% from the February 28th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of DWLD traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,875. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,674,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 263,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000.

