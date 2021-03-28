DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 133.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,478 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DaVita worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in DaVita by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 331,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DaVita by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 304,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after buying an additional 85,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 295,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,651,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $108.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.24.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.