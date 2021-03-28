Deccan Value Investors L.P. Cuts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for about 9.7% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned 0.71% of TransDigm Group worth $239,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.06.

Shares of TDG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $586.44. 276,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,218. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $260.00 and a 1 year high of $626.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $594.18 and its 200-day moving average is $561.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Insiders sold a total of 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136 in the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

