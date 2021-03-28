Deccan Value Investors L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. lessened its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Woodward comprises 11.2% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned approximately 3.59% of Woodward worth $274,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth about $1,940,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $588,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $588,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.34. 258,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.61. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.