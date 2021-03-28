Deccan Value Investors L.P. Sells 388,889 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. reduced its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,686,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,889 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition comprises 7.2% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned about 2.80% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $177,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,386. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

In other news, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,657,888 shares of company stock valued at $609,386,055 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

