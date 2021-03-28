Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) Price Down 12% This Week

Decentrahub Coin (CURRENCY:DCNTR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Decentrahub Coin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentrahub Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $35.00 worth of Decentrahub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentrahub Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001622 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00040811 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 227.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000043 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin Coin Profile

DCNTR is a coin. Decentrahub Coin’s total supply is 1,464,110 coins and its circulating supply is 1,403,977 coins. The official website for Decentrahub Coin is decentrahub.io

