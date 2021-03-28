Decentraland Tops One Day Volume of $1.16 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $1.16 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentraland has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00024312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.86 or 0.00622183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00024307 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,521,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,578,151,313 tokens. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.