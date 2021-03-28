Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,376 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $43.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DCPH. Barclays cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.