DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) One Day Volume Tops $522,034.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $10.61 million and $522,034.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00004876 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00059027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.79 or 0.00234110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.29 or 0.00943889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00052080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00079853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00030237 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,924,305 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

