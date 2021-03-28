DeFiner Price Reaches $0.77 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One DeFiner token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiner has a market cap of $13.19 million and $960,007.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00057705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00219066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.22 or 0.00874963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00078475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00028106 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,203,596 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

