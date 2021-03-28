Degenerator (MEME) Reaches One Day Volume of $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Degenerator token can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.76 or 0.00375631 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005082 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00029000 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.03 or 0.05470028 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Degenerator Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.