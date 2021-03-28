Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 191.2% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE DDF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,269. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDF. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 129,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

