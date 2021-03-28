Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.7505 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWNX remained flat at $$35.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. Delhi Bank has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Get Delhi Bank alerts:

About Delhi Bank

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Delhi Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhi Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.