Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.7505 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Shares of OTCMKTS DWNX remained flat at $$35.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. Delhi Bank has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00.
