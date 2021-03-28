Deri Protocol (DERI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $849,663.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $318,705.23 and $849,663.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00057914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.78 or 0.00225598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $528.12 or 0.00954819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00079142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00029180 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,769 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

