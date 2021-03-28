Dero (DERO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $579,071.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $3.10 or 0.00005542 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $32.35 million and approximately $579,071.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,953.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.35 or 0.03042423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00329727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.49 or 0.00894477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.57 or 0.00395991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.88 or 0.00357220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.17 or 0.00234432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021299 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,882 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

