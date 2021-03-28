Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.08 ($23.62).

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FRA DTE traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €16.84 ($19.81). 7,984,626 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of €15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.87. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

