Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DTEGY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.95. 55,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

