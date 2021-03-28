DEXTools (DEXT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $342,627.00

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $64.94 million and $342,627.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One DEXTools token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00057654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00228625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.68 or 0.00924861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00050649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00080236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00028725 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,751,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,046,688 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

