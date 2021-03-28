DIA (DIA) Hits Market Cap of $101.02 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One DIA token can currently be bought for about $3.57 or 0.00006417 BTC on exchanges. DIA has a market cap of $101.02 million and $77.80 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00227229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.40 or 0.00878975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00050477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00077759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00028539 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

DIA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.