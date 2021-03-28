DIA (DIA) Hits One Day Volume of $40.99 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. DIA has a market capitalization of $100.73 million and approximately $40.99 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DIA has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One DIA token can now be bought for $3.56 or 0.00006406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DIA Token Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

DIA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

