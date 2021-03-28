Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Short Interest Update

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

DLGNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock remained flat at $$77.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $81.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.