Diamond 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16,358.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and $16,358.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00005227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00083669 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,583,988 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

