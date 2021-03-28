DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $50,348.25

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. DIGG has a market cap of $65.68 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for about $50,348.25 or 0.89927818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DIGG has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00057693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.61 or 0.00224361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.44 or 0.00915282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00051257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00079939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00029012 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

DIGG Coin Trading

