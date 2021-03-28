DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Achieves $62.47 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $62.47 million and $1.34 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0807 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.54 or 0.00361783 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005094 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00031372 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.69 or 0.05335366 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,946,910 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

