Digitalcoin Price Hits $0.0294 on Top Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $1,109.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 200.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,394.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.91 or 0.03070530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.73 or 0.00346110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.09 or 0.00910003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.71 or 0.00425511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.52 or 0.00361990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.00260775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021599 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,173,813 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

