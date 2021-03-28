Digitex City One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.07 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00024701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00048103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.73 or 0.00623252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00065751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024226 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

