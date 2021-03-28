Digiwage Hits Market Cap of $52,017.63 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Digiwage token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Digiwage has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $52,017.63 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Token Trading

