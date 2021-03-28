Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.08 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $846,640.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for $53.28 or 0.00095400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00610294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,629 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.