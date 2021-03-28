Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,331 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.77% of Diodes worth $28,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diodes by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,186 shares of company stock worth $26,381,467. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $91.02. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

