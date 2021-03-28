district0x (DNT) Market Cap Hits $172.12 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, district0x has traded 16% lower against the dollar. district0x has a market cap of $172.12 million and $30.64 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get district0x alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.41 or 0.00627081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00065869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00024158 BTC.

About district0x

DNT is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.